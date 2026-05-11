Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 37,279 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 37,279 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,986 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,130 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $31.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 188,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,359,320.24. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $49,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,422,419.96. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 29,598 shares of company stock valued at $966,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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