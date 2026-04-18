Forteris Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Forteris Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,185 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Forteris Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,598,466. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC lowered Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $137.64.

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Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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