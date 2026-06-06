Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,764 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 29.1% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 144,989 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Arete Research set a $104.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens set a $115.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.69.

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Fortinet Trading Down 3.3%

FTNT opened at $144.68 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $150.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Fortinet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fortinet’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in ahead of analyst forecasts, while management also raised full-year 2026 guidance.

Fortinet’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in ahead of analyst forecasts, while management also raised full-year 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Investors are rewarding Fortinet’s AI security push, including new AI-focused products and its positioning as a converged security and networking platform.

Investors are rewarding Fortinet’s AI security push, including new AI-focused products and its positioning as a converged security and networking platform. Positive Sentiment: Momentum remains strong after the earnings report, with commentary noting the stock has surged substantially over the past month and is continuing to attract attention from traders and growth investors.

Momentum remains strong after the earnings report, with commentary noting the stock has surged substantially over the past month and is continuing to attract attention from traders and growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles focused on whether the rally can continue, highlighting valuation questions and the need for future earnings estimates to keep improving.

Recent articles focused on whether the rally can continue, highlighting valuation questions and the need for future earnings estimates to keep improving. Negative Sentiment: There was a small insider sale by VP Michael Xie, though it was pre-arranged under a 10b5-1 plan and therefore appears more routine than concerning.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total value of $18,749,786.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,163,508.84. This trade represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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