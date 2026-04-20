Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,592 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Illumina by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,081 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,364 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $134.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. Illumina's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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