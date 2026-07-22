Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 13,511 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Fortis Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 13,511 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC's holdings in Progressive were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 235.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 700.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $231.00 to $226.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $313.00 to $308.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $235.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE PGR opened at $205.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $189.20 and a one year high of $254.93.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total transaction of $236,907.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,633,152.36. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $1,514,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,877,376.18. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,817 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progressive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progressive wasn't on the list.

While Progressive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here