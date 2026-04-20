Fortitude Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fortitude Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 18,919 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.0% of Fortitude Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fortitude Financial LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 11,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $648.85 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $601.69 and its 200-day moving average is $610.79. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $427.93 and a twelve month high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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