Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 175,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Fortive were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the technology company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $416,022.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,753.50. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,891,941.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,901.80. This represents a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Fortive Stock Down 0.0%

Fortive stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Fortive's payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.92.

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Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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