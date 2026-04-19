Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 10,481 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,626 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $208.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.54 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $219.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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