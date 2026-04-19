Forum Financial Management LP Sells 4,878 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Allstate were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Allstate by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,859,517 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,557,362,000 after buying an additional 85,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allstate by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $654,652,000 after purchasing an additional 395,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $562,388,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allstate by 18.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,451 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $559,435,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Allstate by 6.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,011,214 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $431,707,000 after purchasing an additional 126,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.65.

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Allstate Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $216.46 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $184.62 and a 12-month high of $219.48. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company's 50-day moving average price is $208.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate's payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

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Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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