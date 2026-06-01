Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,285 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 307,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,362,798.84. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $118,937,877.16. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 666,935 shares of company stock worth $123,541,848.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NBIS. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $182.75.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $231.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $233.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The company's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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