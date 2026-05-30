Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,906 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 302.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $155.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average of $155.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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