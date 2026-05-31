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Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Freeport-McMoRan logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 306% in the fourth quarter, ending with 31,553 shares valued at about $1.6 million.
  • Freeport-McMoRan reported strong quarterly results, posting $0.57 EPS versus a $0.47 consensus and revenue of $6.23 billion, both above expectations. Revenue also rose 8.8% from a year earlier.
  • Analysts remain generally constructive on FCX, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.72, though some recent commentary points to a potential headwind from the slower-than-expected recovery at Grasberg.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Freeport-McMoRan.

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 306.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,553 shares of the natural resource company's stock after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 828 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FCX opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.34%.Freeport-McMoRan's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is 15.96%.

Freeport-McMoRan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.72.

Get Our Latest Report on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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