Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 444.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,639 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $4,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CoreWeave by 6,022.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,814,000.

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CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.63.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $109.53 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $106,349,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 27,265,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,956,040 in the last three months.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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