Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled new broadband and Wi‑Fi 8 connectivity innovations with an embedded NPU, reinforcing its AI-at-the-edge growth story and expanding its product pipeline. Article link

Broadcom unveiled new broadband and Wi‑Fi 8 connectivity innovations with an embedded NPU, reinforcing its AI-at-the-edge growth story and expanding its product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Broadcom to $485 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence ahead of earnings.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Broadcom to $485 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is attracting bullish investor attention as traders bet on strong AI-chip demand and a potential breakout after earnings, with several articles calling it a top stock to watch. Article link

Broadcom is attracting bullish investor attention as traders bet on strong AI-chip demand and a potential breakout after earnings, with several articles calling it a top stock to watch. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is being highlighted by market commentators and bullish research as an AI leader and a long-term growth stock, which is helping sentiment into the earnings print.

Broadcom is being highlighted by market commentators and bullish research as an AI leader and a long-term growth stock, which is helping sentiment into the earnings print. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that expectations are very high, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, so the upcoming earnings report will need to be strong to justify the move. Article link

Some coverage notes that expectations are very high, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, so the upcoming earnings report will need to be strong to justify the move. Neutral Sentiment: Traders are expecting a large post-earnings swing, which reflects uncertainty as much as optimism.

Traders are expecting a large post-earnings swing, which reflects uncertainty as much as optimism. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary from one market watcher suggests some investors are hedging ahead of the report, reflecting concern that the stock’s elevated valuation leaves little room for disappointment. Article link

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $459.97 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.11 and a fifty-two week high of $466.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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