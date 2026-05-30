Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,838 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,485 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CocaCola Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of KO opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,429.50. This trade represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,963 shares of company stock worth $50,016,979. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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