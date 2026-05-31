Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,107 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.3%

TXN opened at $305.68 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $265.57.

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Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Article Link

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Article Link

Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Article Link

Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Article Link

Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A GuruFocus report said TXN has pulled back and still looks overvalued, which can weigh on investor sentiment and valuation expectations. Article Link

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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