Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 13,634 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,021 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,634 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,334 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 203,402 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,993,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,143,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 2,692 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $251,163.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,180.80. This represents a 18.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979 and have sold 13,439 shares worth $1,243,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SRE opened at $88.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $101.04. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.

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Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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