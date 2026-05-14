Fourier Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Fourier Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. Vertiv makes up approximately 3.1% of Fourier Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vertiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Vertiv from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VRT opened at $369.94 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $377.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.09. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $288.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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