Fourier Capital Management Ltd Takes $3.44 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Fourier Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,300 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Intel comprises about 3.7% of Fourier Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $604.58 billion, a PE ratio of -194.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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