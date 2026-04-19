Fractal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,400 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Sandisk comprises about 0.1% of Fractal Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $920.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. The company's 50-day moving average is $682.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.22. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $965.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm's revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDK. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $692.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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