Free Trial
â†’ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Franchise GP Ltd Invests $1.35 Million in Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR $YB

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Yuanbao logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Franchise GP Ltd purchased 66,666 shares of Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) in Q4, investing approximately $1.35 million, making YB about 1.6% of its portfolio and its sixth-largest holding.
  • Other institutions have been active: Susquehanna International Group bought a new stake worth roughly $59.6 million, WFM ASIA BVI boosted its holding by 89.9%, and JPMorgan and Federated Hermes also initiated smaller positions.
  • Yuanbao shares traded near $17.56 (down ~4.6%), with a market cap around $792 million and a P/E of 4.54, while analyst consensus is a “Hold” with a consensus target price of $21.80.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Yuanbao.

Franchise GP Ltd purchased a new position in Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Yuanbao makes up about 1.6% of Franchise GP Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Franchise GP Ltd owned about 0.15% of Yuanbao as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yuanbao by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 182,500 shares of the company's stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yuanbao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,613,000.

Yuanbao Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of YB opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $791.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Yuanbao from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Yuanbao in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Yuanbao in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $21.80 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Yuanbao currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yuanbao

About Yuanbao

(Free Report)

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China's personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Yuanbao Right Now?

Before you consider Yuanbao, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yuanbao wasn't on the list.

While Yuanbao currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines