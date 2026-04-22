Franchise GP Ltd Invests $1.35 Million in Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR $YB

Franchise GP Ltd purchased a new position in Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Yuanbao makes up about 1.6% of Franchise GP Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Franchise GP Ltd owned about 0.15% of Yuanbao as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yuanbao by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 182,500 shares of the company's stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yuanbao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,613,000.

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Yuanbao Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of YB opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $791.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Yuanbao from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Yuanbao in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Yuanbao in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $21.80 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Yuanbao currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yuanbao

About Yuanbao

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China's personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB - Free Report).

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