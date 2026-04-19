Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,752 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Franklin Electric worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 31.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company's stock.

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Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ FELE opened at $101.68 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $111.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $506.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Franklin Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FELE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Joseph A. Ruzynski bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.34 per share, with a total value of $46,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,120,871.48. This represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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