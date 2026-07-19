Freemont Management S.A. Boosts Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in ATI were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ATI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ATI by 49.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,984,000 after acquiring an additional 209,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ATI by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.78.

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ATI Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $185.77 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $205.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,775,584.11. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,831 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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