Freemont Management S.A. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an Overweight rating and a $725 price target , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. AMD analyst and earnings estimates

Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an rating and a , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 event next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. AMD Advancing AI event article

Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up 37.8% year over year to about $10.3 billion . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. AMD quarterly revenue background

AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up year over year to about . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also hurt by a report that Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster sold 6,000 shares , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made 100 open-market sales and no purchases , which can make some investors cautious. AMD insider sale article

Sentiment was also hurt by a report that , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made , which can make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage described AMD as part of a semiconductor rout, with traders taking profits after a strong run in AI stocks. That rotation is the main reason AMD shares are weaker today, even though the company’s long-term AI narrative remains intact. Chipmaker rout article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $495.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.89 and a 200-day moving average of $329.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The stock has a market cap of $808.39 billion, a PE ratio of 162.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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