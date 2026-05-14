Freemont Management S.A. Invests $2.39 Million in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 39.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 406 shares of the construction company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $424.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $441.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.19.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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