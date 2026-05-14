Freemont Management S.A. Takes $5.09 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,677,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,121,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

REGN stock opened at $719.88 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $747.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $744.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $801.00 to $796.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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