Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,325 shares of the natural resource company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,917,475.70. The trade was a 37.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 248,031 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $15,576,346.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,509,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $220,372,673.20. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FCX stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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