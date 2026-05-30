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Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Freeport-McMoRan logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • National Pension Service increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, buying 546,753 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 3,548,838 shares worth about $180.2 million.
  • Analysts remain generally constructive on FCX, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.72, though some firms recently trimmed targets while others reiterated or initiated bullish ratings.
  • Freeport-McMoRan posted strong quarterly results, earning $0.57 per share on $6.23 billion in revenue, both above expectations, and it also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Freeport-McMoRan.

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548,838 shares of the natural resource company's stock after purchasing an additional 546,753 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.25% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $180,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,119 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 828 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, May 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is 15.96%.

Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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