Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,281,833 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 128,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.82% of Freshpet worth $321,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Freshpet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 734.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1,388.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 140.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period.

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Freshpet Stock Up 1.7%

FRPT stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. Freshpet had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $285.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

More Freshpet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freshpet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company beat top-line expectations and reported strong Q1 results (double-digit net sales growth and a materially stronger EPS vs. year-ago), which is the primary bullish catalyst for the stock. Press Release

Company beat top-line expectations and reported strong Q1 results (double-digit net sales growth and a materially stronger EPS vs. year-ago), which is the primary bullish catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Freshpet raised full‑year net sales guidance after the quarter, which supports upside expectations for revenue growth this year. Guidance Update

Freshpet raised full‑year net sales guidance after the quarter, which supports upside expectations for revenue growth this year. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded FRPT from "neutral" to "overweight" and lifted its price target, adding institutional buy-side momentum to the story. JPMorgan Upgrade

JPMorgan upgraded FRPT from "neutral" to "overweight" and lifted its price target, adding institutional buy-side momentum to the story. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support increased: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy with an $80 target and William Blair reiterated a Buy after the strong quarter—these reaffirmations can support further buying. TD Cowen William Blair

Sell‑side support increased: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy with an $80 target and William Blair reiterated a Buy after the strong quarter—these reaffirmations can support further buying. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and coverage are available (useful for investors digging into drivers such as channel inventory, promotions, pricing and SKU performance). Yahoo Transcript Seeking Alpha Transcript

Earnings call transcripts and coverage are available (useful for investors digging into drivers such as channel inventory, promotions, pricing and SKU performance). Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party comparisons and snapshots (analyst write-ups and peer comparisons) are available but less likely to move the stock materially than the company-specific results. Financial Comparison

Third‑party comparisons and snapshots (analyst write-ups and peer comparisons) are available but less likely to move the stock materially than the company-specific results. Negative Sentiment: Investors flagged a decline in EBITDA margin and margin pressure despite the top‑line beat and raised sales outlook; margin concerns are the main bearish counterweight and likely caused profit‑taking. Benzinga Margin Story

Investors flagged a decline in EBITDA margin and margin pressure despite the top‑line beat and raised sales outlook; margin concerns are the main bearish counterweight and likely caused profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets reported conflicting earnings summaries (one report flagged a miss vs. consensus), which can create short‑term headline volatility and investor confusion. Zacks Earnings Note

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Freshpet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet Inc NASDAQ: FRPT is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company's products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet's offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet's product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

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