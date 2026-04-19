Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 2,403 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,403 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,519,079,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,080,747 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,519,983,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quanta Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,208,672,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,156,578 shares of the construction company's stock worth $893,139,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $748,127,000 after purchasing an additional 93,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Zacks Article

Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. MarketScreener

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. MarketBeat - PWR

KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Fool Article

Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. TipRanks

Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market caution: market commentators note that rallies driven by optimism (e.g., AI/ceasefire headlines) can be vulnerable to pullbacks—an important reminder that Quanta’s strong sector-specific outlook still faces macro/market risk. (See broader MarketBeat commentary on the rally.)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $604.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $595.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of PWR opened at $602.62 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.04 and a 12 month high of $603.39. The firm's 50 day moving average is $559.00 and its 200-day moving average is $484.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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