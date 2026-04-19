Friedenthal Financial Takes $1.01 Million Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE VMC opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $288.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $231.76 and a 12 month high of $331.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 13.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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