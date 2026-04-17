Fruth Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,684 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,181,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,189,000.

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Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:Q opened at $131.26 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $116.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion and a PE ratio of 71.73.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is 17.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on Q shares. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.86.

View Our Latest Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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