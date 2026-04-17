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Fruth Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fruth Investment Management initiated a new stake in Qnity Electronics, buying 8,684 shares worth about $709,000 in Q4, and several other institutions also opened or enlarged positions (notably KBC Group NV's ~$12.19 million stake), signaling increased institutional interest.
  • Qnity reported a quarterly beat with $0.82 EPS vs. $0.64 expected and revenue of $1.19 billion (up 8.1% YoY vs. $1.15B expected), and provided FY2026 guidance of $3.55–$3.95 EPS.
  • Shares opened at $131.26 (52-week range $70.50–$140.60), the company has a market cap of $27.51 billion and a PE of 71.73, and it pays a quarterly dividend of $0.08 (annualized $0.32, ~0.2% yield).
  • Interested in Qnity Electronics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,684 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,181,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,189,000.

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:Q opened at $131.26 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $116.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion and a PE ratio of 71.73.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is 17.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on Q shares. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.86.

View Our Latest Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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