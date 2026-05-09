FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 256,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of FTAI Aviation worth $35,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $270.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $323.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 254,260 shares of company stock valued at $61,534,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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