FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Position Lessened by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305,748 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,039,907 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for 2.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 7.47% of FTI Consulting worth $393,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,283.28. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eun Nam purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.2%

FCN opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

Further Reading

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