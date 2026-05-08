Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,004,634 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 461,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.16% of Full Truck Alliance worth $354,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $188,227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $22,237,000. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth $34,692,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth $6,458,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 76.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,647,830 shares of the company's stock worth $138,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

YMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.41.

View Our Latest Report on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM opened at $8.94 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $456.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 201.0%. Full Truck Alliance's payout ratio is 23.33%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance NYSE: YMM operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

Further Reading

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