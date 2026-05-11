Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 180,600 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.11% of Full Truck Alliance worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,765 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,770 shares of the company's stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,134,627 shares of the company's stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 83,434 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

YMM stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $456.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 201.0%. Full Truck Alliance's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. iA Financial set a $8.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance NYSE: YMM operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

See Also

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