Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,258 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,697 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Futu were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Futu by 442.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Futu alerts: Sign Up

More Futu News

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.50 price objective on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut Futu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FUTU

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU opened at $92.33 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $202.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($2.12). Futu had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 41.87%.The firm had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $761.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Futu's payout ratio is 28.05%.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Futu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Futu wasn't on the list.

While Futu currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here