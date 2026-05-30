Future Fund LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Future Fund LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Future Fund LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Future Fund LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $974,014.80. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,322,187.20. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,482 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,842. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

HALO stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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