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Future Fund LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Alibaba Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Future Fund LLC opened a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter, buying 11,434 shares valued at about $1.68 million.
  • Alibaba shares were down 1.5% and last traded around $124.27, with the stock sitting well below its 52-week high of $192.67 but above its 52-week low of $103.71.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive on Alibaba, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $188.76; the company also announced an annual $1.05 dividend payable July 13.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,434 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:BABA opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $298.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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