Future Fund LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company's stock worth $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,062 shares of the company's stock worth $102,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,489,607 shares of the company's stock worth $83,103,000 after acquiring an additional 139,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,137 shares of the company's stock worth $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,346 shares of the company's stock worth $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 430,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 7,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $386,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.20. This represents a 42.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,068. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.09. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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