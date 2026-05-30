Future Fund LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $65.85 on Friday. Cognex Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.Cognex's revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Cognex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $62.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $4,349,734.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,184.15. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,343,517.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $264,696.60. The trade was a 83.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

Further Reading

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