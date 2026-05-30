Future Fund LLC Purchases Shares of 9,280 Dave Inc. $DAVE

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,280 shares of the fintech company's stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Future Fund LLC owned about 0.07% of Dave at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the second quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dave in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dave by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dave from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an "accumulate" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Dave from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dave

Dave Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $282.56 on Friday. Dave Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.21 and a 52 week high of $287.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 3.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the fintech company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dave Inc. will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index on June 1, a milestone that can increase institutional visibility and passive fund buying. Dave To Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index

Dave Inc. will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index on June 1, a milestone that can increase institutional visibility and passive fund buying. Positive Sentiment: UBS began coverage of Dave with a buy rating and a $300 target , signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. UBS coverage update

UBS began coverage of Dave with a rating and a , signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to Dave as being in the “winner’s circle” of fintech, adding to the constructive sentiment around the name. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary also pointed to Dave as being in the “winner’s circle” of fintech, adding to the constructive sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Other headlines in the feed were unrelated to Dave Inc.’s core business, including stories about Dave’s Hot Chicken, Dave & Buster’s, and public figures named Dave, and are unlikely to materially affect DAVE shares.

Dave Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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