Future Fund LLC Raises Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 142.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,704 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,083 shares during the quarter. Celsius makes up 0.9% of Future Fund LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Future Fund LLC's holdings in Celsius were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock worth $826,750,000 after acquiring an additional 802,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company's stock worth $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 277,424 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $115,321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company's stock worth $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 426,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,922 shares of the company's stock worth $103,592,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. Celsius's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Celsius

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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