Future Fund LLC Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,085 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Get KTOS alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $578,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,868,388.44. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $1,788,716.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $456,480. The trade was a 79.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,388 shares of company stock worth $14,283,667. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that the U.S. government may fund or take equity stakes in domestic drone makers have raised hopes that Kratos could benefit from stronger demand, policy support, and a more favorable growth outlook. Kratos And US Drone Funding Talks Could Reshape Growth And Risk Profile

Reports that the U.S. government may fund or take equity stakes in domestic drone makers have raised hopes that Kratos could benefit from stronger demand, policy support, and a more favorable growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for additional upside tied to the drone-sector funding theme. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume NASDAQ: KTOS

Heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for additional upside tied to the drone-sector funding theme. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders recently sold shares, including director Bobbi Doorenbos and executives Steven S. Fendley and Jonah Adelman. While the sales can pressure sentiment, at least one was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and does not necessarily indicate a change in fundamentals. Jonah Adelman insider sale details

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clear Str upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS opened at $64.13 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here