Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,165 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.0% of Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $41,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $134,130,000 after buying an additional 62,790 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $24,913,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 98,935 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $47,985,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $469.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $479.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $613.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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