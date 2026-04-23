Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Purchased by Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.

Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,260 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for approximately 7.0% of Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.'s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,185 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,650,304,000 after buying an additional 509,902 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Gartner by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,322,113 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 669,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,206 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $922,728,000 after acquiring an additional 96,809 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $840,166,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,113,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Gartner Stock Down 6.5%

IT stock traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.83. 123,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $451.73. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $180.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $185.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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