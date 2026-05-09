Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 124.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,181 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 672.9% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.2%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.59. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is 93.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ADM

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 109,106 shares of company stock worth $7,539,602 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

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