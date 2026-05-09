Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD - Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 86 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 58.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 111 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered TopBuild from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered TopBuild from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $437.00 price target (down from $465.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $466.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild

TopBuild Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BLD stock opened at $427.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $273.87 and a fifty-two week high of $559.47.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 8.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild's core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Further Reading

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