Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $153.29 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96. The company has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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