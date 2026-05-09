Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

Solstice Advanced Mat stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion and a PE ratio of 300.96.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $80.00 price target on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Further Reading

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